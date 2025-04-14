CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 5,327 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $45,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sheridan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $163.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.00. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

