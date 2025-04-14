Covestor Ltd Sells 708 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock opened at $116.51 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $156.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.69.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.22.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,477.78. This trade represents a 7.89 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 2,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.67 per share, for a total transaction of $223,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,585.61. The trade was a 4.63 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $339,935. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

