Covestor Ltd Sells 256 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,453 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,546.65. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,799.30. This represents a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,568. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

