Covestor Ltd Increases Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 10,460.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRBK. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 206.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,324,000 after acquiring an additional 59,098 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 15.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $55.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.82. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.57 and a 1-year high of $84.66.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

