Covestor Ltd Has $86,000 Stake in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its position in Natural Resource Partners by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 92,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 45,571 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 93,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE NRP opened at $94.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.30. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $81.74 and a 1-year high of $113.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average of $103.25.

Natural Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 39.69% and a net margin of 68.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.73 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Natural Resource Partners’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.62%.

Natural Resource Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.