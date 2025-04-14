Covestor Ltd Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $158.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.22 and a one year high of $199.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.44 and its 200-day moving average is $178.82.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

