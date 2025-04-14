Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Director Sells $5,678,570.52 in Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $5,678,570.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPX. Leerink Partners raised Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMPX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.