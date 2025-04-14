Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,978 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,380.50.

View Our Latest Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 4.4 %

MTD stock opened at $1,041.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,217.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,274.32. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.