Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Acquires 32,215 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,215 shares during the period. Copart accounts for approximately 1.5% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.17% of Copart worth $92,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Copart by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Copart by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPRT

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $59.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.