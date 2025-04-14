Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 904.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 229,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,681,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Comcast by 752.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 73,590 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 102,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,107 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

