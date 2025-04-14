Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 201,581 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,217,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201,581 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises about 4.3% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 5.80% of Crown Castle worth $2,288,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,332,000 after buying an additional 3,321,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,333,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 228,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $561,714,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,793,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,043 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $96.65 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.71%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

