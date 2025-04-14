Cohen & Steers Inc. Raises Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 453.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,660,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180,011 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 2.60% of Lamar Advertising worth $323,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,565,000 after buying an additional 57,209 shares during the period. LFL Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LFL Advisers LLC now owns 296,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $113.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.34. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

