Cohen & Steers Inc. Lowers Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,907,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,818,166 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises about 3.0% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 5.08% of Iron Mountain worth $1,566,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $161,355.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,933.36. This represents a 11.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $15,759,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,402 shares in the company, valued at $21,681,924.66. This represents a 42.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,973 shares of company stock worth $29,370,872 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $83.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.45. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.71, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.29.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

