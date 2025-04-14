Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $18.15 Million Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 195.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,382 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.17% of Bunge Global worth $18,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bunge Global by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 241,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 274,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,646 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $76.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $114.92.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.