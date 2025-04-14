Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 3,932,928 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,002,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932,928 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for 1.7% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 7.15% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $876,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

