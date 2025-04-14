Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 139,777 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 139,777 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.16% of Union Pacific worth $224,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $218.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.48 and a 200-day moving average of $237.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

