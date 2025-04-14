CM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 5.5% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $184.75 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

