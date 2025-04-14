Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CBGPY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 882. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $14.45.
About Close Brothers Group
