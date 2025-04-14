Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $102.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.51. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Churchill Downs announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Stories

