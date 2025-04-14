Chiron Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,373,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 43,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,853.04. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $152.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $190.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.