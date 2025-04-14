Chiron Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,619 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $251.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.19 and its 200 day moving average is $323.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $810.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tesla from $474.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.59.

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.