Chinese Stocks To Watch Today – April 13th

Mettler-Toledo International, Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, UP Fintech, LZ Technology, and USANA Health Sciences are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares that represent ownership in companies based in China and are traded on Chinese stock exchanges such as the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. They provide investors with exposure to China’s economic growth while also being subject to the country’s unique regulatory, economic, and political risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $43.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,041.26. 324,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,217.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,275.83. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,546.93.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

DUOL traded up $12.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,015. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 179.97 and a beta of 0.91. Duolingo has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $441.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,710,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,991. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.68. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $107.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.52. The company had a trading volume of 998,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,907. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 12 month low of $100.72 and a 12 month high of $144.27.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

UP Fintech stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,652,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

LZ Technology (LZMH)

As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.

Shares of LZMH stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $9.01. 937,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,105. LZ Technology has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

NYSE:USNA traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $24.67. 206,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,181. The firm has a market cap of $466.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $49.78.

