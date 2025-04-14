Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Chart Industries comprises approximately 1.5% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 0.08% of Chart Industries worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.89 per share, with a total value of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GTLS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.42.

Chart Industries Price Performance

GTLS stock opened at $124.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.03. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

