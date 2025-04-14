Charis Legacy Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Charis Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Charis Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $536.98 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.74. The company has a market capitalization of $553.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

