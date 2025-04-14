Charis Legacy Partners LLC Invests $4.08 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Charis Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Charis Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 140,133 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,040,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,353,000 after acquiring an additional 23,927 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.86. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2404 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.