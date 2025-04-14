Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,980 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 31.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,564,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sun Communities by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.70.

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SUI opened at $120.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.89 and its 200 day moving average is $127.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $745.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.11%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.