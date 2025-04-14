Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,748,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,403,000 after buying an additional 205,818 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,336,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $14,995,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE CAH opened at $131.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.33 and its 200 day moving average is $122.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

