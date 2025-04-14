Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,789 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in ING Groep by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE ING opened at $18.24 on Monday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.6526 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 60.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

