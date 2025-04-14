Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Red Rock Resorts worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $40.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $61.73.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

