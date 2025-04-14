CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

CEMEX stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.37. 2,184,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,417,566. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CEMEX by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

