Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.67. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 687.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 159,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 41,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

