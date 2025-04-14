Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,005 shares during the period. Celestica accounts for about 3.9% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Celestica worth $57,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 2,107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 102,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at $452,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 274.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 151.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CIBC raised Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

NYSE CLS opened at $79.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.34. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 9,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $1,209,461.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,576,933.34. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $914,137.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,278.08. This represents a 42.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 934,381 shares of company stock worth $116,673,769. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

