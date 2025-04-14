Causeway Capital Management LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 43.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth $2,096,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 18.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $93.48 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

