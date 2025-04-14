Causeway Capital Management LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ERO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ero Copper by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,890,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,450,000 after purchasing an additional 715,999 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 441,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Ero Copper by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,909,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 198,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in Ero Copper by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 455,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,049 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ERO opened at $10.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

ERO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins began coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

