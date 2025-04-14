Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,091,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,507,000 after buying an additional 828,019 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,593,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,215,000 after acquiring an additional 587,023 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 3,980,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,525,000 after acquiring an additional 225,098 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Ryanair by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,804,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,850,000 after purchasing an additional 209,424 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,779,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,230 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Ryanair Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $44.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $57.48.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

