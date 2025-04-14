Causeway Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,444 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 461.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:RDY opened at $13.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 17.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Nomura downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

