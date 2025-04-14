CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CARGO Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair lowered shares of CARGO Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered CARGO Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

NASDAQ CRGX opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. CARGO Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $196.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,190,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,591,000 after acquiring an additional 148,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,124,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,480,000 after buying an additional 25,904 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tree Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,293,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

