Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 471,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of JetBlue Airways as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14,595.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 491.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,274,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 88.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,513,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $14,624,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5,648.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,470,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after buying an additional 1,444,491 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $313,747.50. The trade was a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nik Mittal bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,960.02. The trade was a 608.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JBLU. Seaport Res Ptn lowered JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.15 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.