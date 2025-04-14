Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,378 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 68,479 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Yelp worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 347.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 124,561 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 332.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $395,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,445.88. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,198.50. This trade represents a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,727 shares of company stock worth $2,081,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Yelp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $34.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.73 million. Analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

