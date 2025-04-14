Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 8,254 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,170,000 after buying an additional 570,124 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,187,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,045,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Woodward by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,368,000 after acquiring an additional 100,958 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $167.64 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.45 and a 52 week high of $201.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.03.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,506.50. The trade was a 39.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $864,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,157. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,444 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Woodward from $205.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Woodward

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.