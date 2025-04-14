Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Takes $4.91 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,025 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $2,477,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,571 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $108.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.28 and its 200-day moving average is $127.02. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

