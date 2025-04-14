Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New $6.49 Million Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $44.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. Daiwa America raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,474.25. The trade was a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

