Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New $14.62 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,621,000. Marvell Technology accounts for 0.9% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $412,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,310.73. The trade was a 6.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,018. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $53.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of -31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.18.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

