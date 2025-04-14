Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New $12.05 Million Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 99,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,047,000. TJX Companies accounts for 0.7% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,318,519 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $159,294,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 325,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

View Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $128.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $129.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.