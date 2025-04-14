Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $3.74 Million in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $15,003,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,540,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $56.54 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

