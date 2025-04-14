Campion Asset Management Sells 317 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Campion Asset Management trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 184,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $1,411,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $55.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 328.57%.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

