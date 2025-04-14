Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,103 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

BATS:JMST opened at $50.52 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

