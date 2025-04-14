Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 166 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $350.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.39. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.