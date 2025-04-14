Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $657,000 Stock Position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $55.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $59.77. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

