Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $205,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,556,000 after buying an additional 442,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 674,168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,087,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,896,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 342,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $56.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

